What is Indy Hops?

Indy Hops is a month-long beer crawl hosted by the Santa Barbara Independent where we encourage our readers to visit participating Santa Barbara Count breweries.

Why:

We believe that events like Indy Hops brings Santa Barbara Independent readers and Santa Barbara business together. When that happens, our community and businesses thrive.

How it Works:

During the month of July, readers will be encouraged to visit all participating breweries, order a pint, and enjoy! Indy Hops Passports will be distributed in the June 27 issue of the Santa Barbara Independent and in participating breweries. Readers will be encouraged to make their way to each brewery and will earn a stamp when ordering a pint.

To Keep interest and engagement high throughout the whole month, there will be weekly bonus tasks. For example, Week 1: Visit a participating brewery that you have never been to.

On July 29, the Santa Barbara Independent will host a Passport Drop Party at a local brewery where participants will be encouraged to drop off their completed passport. All Completed passports will be entered in a drawing to win gift cards from the participating breweries.

Deadline for Brewery Participation:

Thursday, June 13 at 5 pm

Levels of Participation:

Pint: $250 + $25 gift card – includes participation in Indy Hops Growler: $625 + $25 gift card – includes 1/4 page color ad in the June 27 issue of the Santa Barbara Independent + participation in Indy Hops [SOLD] *Keg: $1,100 + $25 gift card – Passport Drop Party location, recognition on all Passport Drop Party promotional materials, 1/4 page color ad in the June 27 issue of the Santa Barbara Independent + participation in Indy Hops. *exclusive opportunity

As a Participant:

You’ll Receive:

A social media marketing package to promote Indy Hops

Inclusion in the Indy Hops Passport

Recognition on the Indy Hops event page on independent.com

You Should Expect:

To see Indy Hops promoted on independent.com and in the Santa Barbara Independent leading up to and during Indy Hops

To see an increase in customers over the moth

To build branding and awareness for your brewery

To develop new customers

