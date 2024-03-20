PARTICIPATION LEVELS:

The Jeroboam | $650 + $25 gift card

– 1/5 page ad in the Wine Week issue publishing May 2

– Participation

The Magnum | $500 + $25 gift card

– Big Business Card (BBC) ad in the Wine Week issue publishing May 2

– Participation

The Bottle | $275 + $25 gift card

– Participation

AS A PARTICIPANT…

You’ll Receive:

– A flyer and social media marketing package to promote your participation in Wine Week

– A listing in the Wine Week issue that includes your name, location, website, and wine being served

– Digital Wine Week listing on independent.com linking to your website

– Inclusion in Wine Week feature in Extra! newsletter (21,000+ readers)

You Should Expect:

– To see Wine Week promoted on independent.com and in our paper leading up to and during Wine Week

– An increase of people coming into your business

– To build branding and awareness for your business

– To develop new customers

You Agree To:

– Include a $10 glass of wine on your menu from May 2 – May 8

– You must commit to having the $10 glass of wine on your menu all week

– Promote your participation on your social media and at your business