WINE WEEK RETURNS MAY 2 – 8
7 days of $10 glasses of wine at participating wineries, restaurants, and bars throughout Santa Barbara County.
Our first ever Wine Week in 2023 was a huge success, with over 33 participating establishments. Here’s what one restauranteur had to say:
“Working with the Santa Barbara Independent on Wine Week this year was a wonderful experience for our new Funk Zone restaurant, We Want The Funk. New customers & regulars came in and enjoyed the Artuke Rioja by the glass all week and we loved the opportunity to share our enthusiasm about wine with them. Working with the Indy was organized and easy and we will definitely participate again next year!” – Greer Ellis, We Want the Funk
PARTICIPATION DEADLINE: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17
PARTICIPATION LEVELS:
The Jeroboam | $650 + $25 gift card
– 1/5 page ad in the Wine Week issue publishing May 2
– Participation
The Magnum | $500 + $25 gift card
– Big Business Card (BBC) ad in the Wine Week issue publishing May 2
– Participation
The Bottle | $275 + $25 gift card
– Participation
AS A PARTICIPANT…
You’ll Receive:
– A flyer and social media marketing package to promote your participation in Wine Week
– A listing in the Wine Week issue that includes your name, location, website, and wine being served
– Digital Wine Week listing on independent.com linking to your website
– Inclusion in Wine Week feature in Extra! newsletter (21,000+ readers)
You Should Expect:
– To see Wine Week promoted on independent.com and in our paper leading up to and during Wine Week
– An increase of people coming into your business
– To build branding and awareness for your business
– To develop new customers
You Agree To:
– Include a $10 glass of wine on your menu from May 2 – May 8
– You must commit to having the $10 glass of wine on your menu all week
– Promote your participation on your social media and at your business
