Home Assessment Program Forms for Seniors

A new program for seniors living in their homes offers free help finding needed community services, improving home safety, and being able to live at home longer. Called Senior Wellness of Santa Barbara County, the program offers home assessment by a registered nurse for a care plan with information and support for caregivers and family members, medication review, referrals to financial assistance programs when needed, and the formation of realistic goals. These services were identified by the county’s Aging and Adult Network as a high need based on the aging population of the county and has been funded for fiscal 2016/2017. County Public Health joined with Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care in developing the program, which can be reached by calling (805) 690-6203 or visiting vnhcsb.org/seniorwellness.