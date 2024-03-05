Santa Barbara County Supervisors Deny Appeal of Cell Antenna in Isla Vista

By the time the appeal of a Verizon Wireless installation at the corner of Trigo Road and Camino Majorca reached the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, the antenna project had already visited architectural review and Planning Commission more than once, and Verizon had looked into 14 other possible sites. The residents at 6897 Trigo argued, among other issues, that the coverage was actually intended for UC Santa Barbara faculty housing nearby. The eucalyptus windbreak would block those signals, answered Tricia Knight, Verizon’s consultant, and the service was needed for Isla Vista’s population. The appeal was denied, though Supervisor Laura Capps, who represents Isla Vista, noted the overcrowding of students and the multiple sagging wires raised issues for an area equal to San Francisco in density.

Verizon’s Proposal Would Increase Wireless Capacity in the West I.V. Area

