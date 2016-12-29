Glen Scotia Whisky Thursday, December 29, 2016

Glen Scotia Double Cask Whisky: One of only three distilleries in seaside Campbeltown, Glen Scotia is now part of the Loch Lomond distilling umbrella and therefore has more oomph in the market. That’s a good thing for us, as this is a deep and luscious whisky, as one might expect given it’s finished in both bourbon barrels and Pedro Ximénez sherry casks. Lots of caramel, vanilla, char, and spice augment the core fruit. Think of it as starting with its bourbon notes and finishing with sherry.

At a suggested price of $63, it’s not cheap, but it certainly delivers flavor bang for the buck, particularly during the holiday season; its rich flavors could even fight away the ugliness of auntie’s fruitcake.

See glenscotia.com.