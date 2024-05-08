Downtown Santa Barbara’s LIVE Art & Wine Tour

The culinary world and Santa Barbara’s cultural life intertwine enticingly at the 22nd Annual Downtown Santa Barbara LIVE Art & Wine Tour. Held in the heart of the city, on Thursday, May 16, starting at 5:30 p.m., more than 30 of the top restaurants, wineries, and breweries will come together for a live art walk and tour through venues including the office of Jeff Shelton Architect; shopping spot 33 Jewels; ARM Studio, the home of American Riviera Media; Sunkissed Pantry, a zero-waste refillery shop; Paseo Nuevo shopping mall; Longoria Wines; The Shade Store home furnishings; and Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara (MCASB), upstairs in Paseo Nuevo.

Peter Horjus does a live painting at his studio during the 2023 Downtown Santa Barbara LIVE Art & Wine Tour | Photo: Leslie Dinaberg

Each venue will host some kind of live art activity, as well as food and wine offerings. Then the final party will convene at Santa Barbara Historical Museum starting at 7:30 p.m., where there will be even more local delectables, specialty drinks, a silent auction, and fun tunes from Val-Mar Records.

As the Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara’s primary fundraiser of the year, all proceeds from the Downtown LIVE Art & Wine Tour will support the Downtown Public Art, Activations, and Events Fund, benefiting programs such as Pianos on State, 1st Thursday, Concerts on State Street, and upcoming community activations.

Tickets are $110. See bit.ly/4b4oTD2 for more information and purchases.