Think Globally, Act Locally

I want to take a moment to acknowledge our emergency responders and volunteers who helped the community during a very significant rain storm that resulted in trees down, flooding, mudslides, boats washed ashore, building evacuations, and even an airport runway closure. The Waterfront just finished dredging out the accumulated sediment that the strong tides brought in with the storm and, after closing for weeks, the Harbor is now navigable for boats.

A large success worth mentioning is our efforts spent widening the creek channel in conjunction with replacing 100-year old bridges over the past decade. The completion of these projects, especially the Mason Street Bridge finished a month before the rain, significantly contributed to reduced flooding in the Lower State Street area. During the 1995 and 1998 floods, this flood-prone area experienced far more substantial flooding and expensive damages to businesses and homes. Our bridge replacement work continues up Mission Creek with the De la Guerra and Gutierrez bridges now under design.

While the damage was less severe on buildings, the recent rainstorm took a heavy toll on our roads. It’s important to note, though that these road conditions didn’t happen overnight. Even before the rain, independent pavement engineers rated nearly half the city’s roads as “poor, at risk, or failed.” Council has been engaged on basic infrastructure needs and is deeply concerned about how little our gas tax dollars can buy in repair work. We know that if we don’t take local action soon and move beyond quick fixes, the price tag for the road and bridge repair work will increase significantly the longer we wait. Our engineers have estimated how much could be completed if we secure additional funding for street and bridge repairs. This map shows us how many roads we’re able to keep up with our current $2 million budget over a 20-year cycle. If we get to $7 million, we’re able to cover collector streets that reach neighborhoods. When we reach an annual street budget of $12 million, we can actually start fixing roadways in a meaningful way and repave virtually every street in the city over a 20-year period.

The other major capital project in great need is our Police Headquarters. This critical facility is also currently receiving only short-term fixes. The aging police station is not accessible for disabled residents, is not compliant with building and fire code requirements, needs lead and asbestos removal and does not meet seismic safety standards, and while we don’t expect a full building collapse in an earthquake it would not be functional when we need it most.

Fire stations are also core public safety facilities and we’re committed to keeping neighborhood fire stations open. We well know that our community is prone to wildfires and other emergencies in the front country area. Working with the U.S. Forest Service, we’ve started design work on a joint fire station to combine the operations of Fire Station #7 on Mountain Drive with the Forest Service that is currently working in a trailer at that site. One of our highest priories is to maintain police, fire, paramedics and 9-1-1 emergency response.

The City Council has been looking at a variety of ways to increase the funding for roads and other vital infrastructure and programs. As I mentioned earlier, the loss of state funds has caused us to tighten our belts and look for local funding sources that cannot be taken away. So it is up to us.



Over a hundred cities throughout California have passed new local revenue sources towards that purpose, and it’s time for us to do the same. Our State Constitution ensures that local funds stay local, as they cannot be raided by the state or federal government. This chart can give you a quick look at the sales tax rates in other comparable, visitor-serving cities and you’ll notice that Santa Barbara is on the lower side of sales tax rates. We often hear suggestions to replicate various programs and facilities from these other communities but we need to acknowledge that it’s simply not possible without the revenue to make it happen. In the next few months, council will decide whether to put a sales tax increase on the November ballot for a vote.

A strong business and retail climate is a critical component towards keeping our community’s resiliency, funding projects and services that benefit us, not to mention maintaining our luster and appeal to tourists from all over the world. Last year, we organized 31 cruise ship visits during mid-week and off-peak months. According to Visit Santa Barbara, each party spends an average of $109 in Santa Barbara on meals, entertainment, and tours. We’ve recently estimated that 40 percent of our city’s total sales stem from the purchase power of tourists and visitors from surrounding areas, so keeping the community safe, clean, and attractive is critical. Buying local is one of the largest steps we can take to protect our unique shops and directly increase local revenue for municipal services. The city is working to help retain and attract local businesses.

The world of retail is changing dramatically on a global level, and we are seeing those impacts here at home. Dramatic increases in online sales from food to clothing to equipment directly impacts brick and mortar shops. Younger generations tend to spend more of their discretionary income on experiences rather than products. We’re starting to see the effects of this changing retail behavior in our own downtown corridor, most dramatically with the Macy’s on Ortega and State Street being one of the 100 stores closing nationwide, and with a recent uptick in vacant storefronts. While the city does not have jurisdiction to determine who will take over this location, we are communicating frequently and strongly encouraging Macy’s to shift their remaining lease years to a high quality retail tenant. Noting these vacancies, Downtown Santa Barbara has initiated a retail study to carefully evaluate the mix of businesses and develop a retail strategy for the area.

Buying at local shops and supporting local entrepreneurs and businesses is a win-win for all of us. This is where the community’s choices can have a huge positive impact. Through leadership and creative problem solving, Santa Barbara has steadily built a strong cultural economy with growing civic engagement and community arts participation. Over $8 million in city funding has been invested to renovate performing arts centers alone.

If we take a step back, we’re in the midst of a healthy renewal of the entire downtown and waterfront area. While it’s hard to see a well-loved business close after many years, we’re also seeing a new door open for another entrepreneur to start the next venture. In the business world, we often hear “Innovate or Die” and the same holds true to invigorate the downtown area. Our downtown core cannot remain static and some level of change is needed to breathe fresh life into older, well-worn areas and stay on the pulse of the community.

Large-scale investments are all around us! Right across from the new MOXi, the construction of the Hotel Californian project is drawing to a close. Paul Casey and I visited recently and I can tell you that it will be amazing. After almost two years of construction, the Cabrillo Bridge was replaced with wider sidewalks and the busy intersection at Cabrillo and State will soon reopen. Thanks in major part to the collaborative efforts of many of you here along with this City, Southern California Edison has begun its multi-million dollar electrical reliability improvements a few weeks ago.

The Museum of Art is undertaking a privately funded $50 million renovation that will address seismic retrofitting, enhance gallery space, and add a roof terrace garden. The Museum of Natural History celebrates its centennial anniversary with major improvements underway that include an enhanced arrival plaza, renovated mammal and bird habitat halls, and a new permanent butterfly garden exhibit space. Up APS, we’re very excited to see SBIFF’s renovation of The Riviera Theatre, which will become a new home for film events year-round. A few blocks from Downtown, you’ll soon notice new elaborate gates to the Community Arts Workshop, now home to Summer Solstice and various collaborations with arts organizations for events, performance space, and art production. Similar to MOXi, the City leased the property to the Arts Collaborative for $1/year to get this project started and they’re currently raising funds to complete their project.

This is an exciting time for public and private partnerships. Santa Barbara is 167 years old so there many older and underutilized city facilities that are simply not living up to their true potential. Wouldn’t it be nice to leave a day of beach volleyball or finish a triathlon with a clean place to take a shower to wash off the sand? Or hop into the Cabrillo Bathhouse and change clothes in a modern locker room? We have world-class recreation options without the facilities to match. The beloved 90-year old Cabrillo Arts Pavilion and Bathhouse is poised for a huge update, and while we have secured over $10 million towards its reconstruction, another $4 million is still needed. Thanks to leadership from the PARC Foundation and a variety of community leaders, we are poised to begin a public capital funding campaign to bridge this gap.

Jean Yamamura

Thanks to a very successful public/private partnership, our Central Library is experiencing new vitality and activity. We’re celebrating its 100th anniversary this summer with public tours, history lectures, and family events. There are many opportunities for this historic building that began with a grant from the Carnegie Family to be a valuable resource to the community. Housing more than just books, the library hosts homework help, computer classes, makerspace workshops, and countless meetings and events for the community. With just a little more investment, we will be able to restore the Library Plaza, add an elevator, and transform the roof making it safe as a public terrace for library and community events.

We’re thrilled that the community recently voted to invest in the School District including funding to acquire the underutilized Armory Building on Canon Perdido Street between Santa Barbara Junior High and Senior High Schools. We also hope to finally coordinate with the Army to redevelop the Army Reserve Center at Las Positas, adjacent to MacKenzie Park for youth and families recreational programs.

There are also new private development projects in design or under construction that are poised to enhance downtown vibrancy. New mixed-use buildings are being developed at the Craviotto property at the corner of Ortega and Anacapa, at the former Greyhound station on Carrillo and Chapala, and the Arlington Plaza area on Chapala. Newly opened Impact HUB on State Street that provides office space and amenities for entrepreneurs will soon open a second location on Mason Street in the Funk Zone.

With the various projects on Lower State Street moving towards completion, we’re taking steps to improve the interconnectivity between Downtown and the Waterfront. Encouraging people to park once, MTD will debut new electric shuttles that accommodate more passengers between Sola Street and Stearns Wharf. New wayfinding signage will be installed this summer helping us find our way to parking lots and points of interest in and around town. And we’re also exploring public art concepts for the 101 under-pass to spruce up the walkways and strengthen that vital connective pathway. I have very much appreciated our continual discussions with downtown merchants, business leaders, property owners and community partners exploring ideas and ways we can continue to keep downtown a special place where businesses can flourish.

I’m very proud of our continued work on improving the connection between City Hall and local businesses. Over the past few years, we’ve created instructional videos and resources to help entrepreneurs start and grow their business. We’ve listened to frequently asked questions and areas of concern and organized business regulations and services on our website so you can more easily navigate the City to meet your business needs. We welcome your input on how we can continue to enhance our local business environment.

I mentioned at the beginning of this speech that this is my last State of the City address. And while I still have several months left in my term, I do reflect on these past eight years, which have been filled with exciting challenges and opportunities.

During this time, our city experienced a significant financial drought with the recession, and then an actual extraordinary drought with our water supply. We’ve pulled through both and became more efficient on the other end: in our workforce, our finances and our environmental sustainability. While we still have work to do, we’ve seen great success providing healthy and safe opportunities for our youth, and experienced significant reductions in both gang violence and homelessness. Our cultural economy is thriving, through new facilities, its many festivals and events and strong collaborations with local artists. Local entrepreneurs of all generations are creating and re-creating innovative ideas that result in profitable ventures, and we have strengthened the ties and communication links between City Hall and business groups like the Chamber, Downtown Santa Barbara and Hospitality Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbarans are very engaged in municipal affairs, on just about any topic one can think of on any given Tuesday at Council meetings. And we are a better place because of this. We passed a General Plan Update, balanced every budget and fully restored our reserve funds. City government has changed dramatically these last eight years, moving back to district elections, after fifty years of councilmembers being elected at-large, and the City Council made two very significant hiring decisions with a new City Administrator and City Attorney almost three years ago.

And I gotta say, while being Mayor of Santa Barbara is a lot of work, it’s also a lot of fun. Where else can you dress up in wacky colorful outfits and march up State Street with hundreds of Solstice-attired locals for tens of thousands of people? Where else can you watch the New York Philharmonic overlooking the ocean, currently being planned by the Music Academy of the West at SBCC in July? Where else can you greet thousands of residents and visitors to a week-long summer festival at the historic Mission or in a horse-drawn carriage? Or walk a red carpet? Or become overwhelmed by a bunch of zombies dancing to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”? Or officially represent the City to a future King of Spain, or The Dude?

The City of Santa Barbara is a very special place — not only because of where we reside on this planet, but because of the people who live and work in it. It has been my primary goal to be a Mayor to all, and focus my efforts and decisions on what I believe to be in the best interests of this City, even at times when those decisions may not be in my own personal or political best interests. Practicing civility in this elected office is paramount, especially when there are disagreements. Dialogue and debate can result in improved outcomes, but only if done with integrity and respect, and I have been very fortunate to have worked with a total of 10 Councilmembers over eight years who shared those values at every public hearing.

And so, I say thank you for being a vital part of this great place we are fortunate enough to call home. The state of the City is environmentally resilient, culturally vibrant and community rich. It is truly an honor to serve this incredible and engaged Santa Barbara community as your Mayor. Thank you!