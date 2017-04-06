Blush Restaurant + Lounge Closes

The Blush Restaurant and Lounge suddenly closed this week. The spacious State Street eatery with a large outdoor patio served California cuisine and cocktails since opening in 2009.

The owner, Asaf Dimant, also owns Tonic Nightclub and Indochine. Employees at Blush were reportedly told via text message not to come into work on Wednesday. No one answered the phone at Blush on Thursday, but a recorded voice message said the patio will remain available for private parties, and that the owners are “excited by the new ventures” they will bring to State Street in “the near future.”



“We thank you for the years of patronage and loyalty you have given us and look forward to seeing you soon,” the message said. Management could not be reached for comment.