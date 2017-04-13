Bill Cirone Announces Retirement

The board of the Santa Barbara County Education Office appointed Deputy Superintendent Susan Salcido as the new superintendent, replacing Bill Cirone (pictured), who announced his July 1 retirement last week. Cirone, 78, has run the office since winning his first of nine four-year terms in 1982; he’s the longest-running county superintendent in California history. Salcido, who has served in the county administrative office for a decade, grew up in Santa Maria, earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from UCSB, and was assistant principal of San Marcos High School and principal of Santa Barbara Junior High School. To retain her newly appointed position, Salcido will need to win next year’s election.