Santa Barbara’s Bishop Diego Clinches Football Championship

Bishop Diego High’s John Harris, pictured above, brandishes the trophy after the Cardinals defeated the Shasta Wolves 41-6 Saturday night to claim the CIF State Division 3AA football championship. Harris scored three touchdowns in the game, which was moved from Santa Barbara to the Cal Lutheran stadium in Thousand Oaks because of the smoke from the Thomas Fire. Bishop is the first South Coast football team to win a state title and set a record for the most wins in a season by going 15-1.