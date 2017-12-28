Santa Barbara News-Press’ Apologizes for Offensive Byline

A page 3 story on shopping and the Thomas Fire ran in the Santa Barbara News-Press on Christmas Day with the byline “Paul Gayzalez, News-Press Faggoat.” The paper reacted to the “offensive slur” yesterday, also on page 3, in an “Editor’s note” that stated an employee had changed the byline. The paper apologized to readers and wrote “we do not tolerate any form of harassment in the workplace.” According to news director Don Katich, “The person involved is no longer an employee at the News-Press.”

Paul Gonzalez, a staff writer for the paper, responded that the person “offered me a personal apology which I have accepted.”

Pacific Price Foundation is circulating a letter of protest to the News-Press which acknowledges the note and states: “The News-Press leadership might not condone this language, but the reality is that at least one person in the newsroom thought this was acceptable. It is not.”