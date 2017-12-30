No NYE Bash at Biltmore

The New Year’s Eve celebration planned for December 31 at the Biltmore will not be happening, as Montecito’s Four Seasons Resort will not be re-opening until two days later, due to the time its taken to brush up the property after the Thomas Fire’s ash fallout.



“Due to extensive clean up after the fire, the resort will now reopen on January 2,” said Emilie Plouchart, the resort’s director of public relations. “As a result, our NYE party is not happening.”

It’s possible the other pre-scheduled NYE parties may also be hampered by the enduring effects of fire, so revelers should double-check with hosts to confirm events.

