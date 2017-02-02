SBCC, County Show Support for Undocumented Students

Facing a packed hearing room, the Santa Barbara City College Trustees unanimously passed a resolution in support of undocumented students following President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration. Trustee Jonathan Abboud brought the resolution, which did not specifically name Trump but did say recent events have caused “uncertainty and emotional distress.” Two weeks ago, County Supervisor Janet Wolf led the charge to pass a motion in support of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), of which there are an estimated 4,000 enrollees in the county. Supervisors Peter Adam and Steve Lavagnino both abstained.