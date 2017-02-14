Game of the Week: February 17th

2/17: High School Boys’ Basketball CIF Play-Off at Dos Pueblos After winning their first league championship since 2008, the Chargers were awarded a bye into the 2A Division round of 16. They ended the regular season with a 21-4 record, 8-0 in the Channel League, and are ranked No. 7 in the division. They will play at home Friday night against either Saugus (17-9) or Keppel (16-14). 7pm. Sovine Gym, Dos Pueblos High, 7266 Alameda Ave., Goleta. $5-$10. Call 968-2541.