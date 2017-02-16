Santa Barbara Experiences ‘A Day Without Immigrants’

A number of Santa Barbara restaurants are closed Thursday, February 16, as part of a social media-fueled “day without immigrants” spreading around the country. Workers in many industries are protesting President Trump’s policies on immigration.

Boathouse at Hendry’s Beach and its sister restaurants Fish House, Santa Barbara Shellfish Company, and Casablanca are all closed on Thursday. Los Agaves Restaurant, Enterprise Fish Company, Arnoldi’s Cafe, Cesar’s Place, Lily’s Tacos, Taqueria Cuernavaca, Mayo’s Carniceria & Tacos, La Super-Rica Taqueria, Live Oak Cafe, Sly’s, Jeannine’s Bakery, and Los Arroyos appear to be closed as no one answered the phones there.



A number of employees at Boathouse asked the management to close the establishments on Thursday, and owner Adam White decided to do so to stand in solidarity with them, according to an employee.

Boathouse posted a photo to Facebook: “We apologize to our loyal customers for the short notice, but as a statement of our commitment to our employees, our families and what we believe to be the spirit of America, we will be closed tomorrow, February 16, 2017.”

The photo text, which was posted last night, has more than 650 likes, and dozens of comments, almost entirely in support of the decision. One negative comment read, “They apparently support the illegal alien invasion and sanctuary for criminal alien. Never eating there again … ” and it unleashed a long chain of arguments about the restaurant industry’s reliance on the immigrant community. One person identifying herself as an employee, wrote, “ … all of our staff are here legally this is about HUMAN rights and treating each other with Respect.”

Child care centers across the country have closed as well. Preschool teachers at Canalino Elementary School in Carpinteria did not show up on Thursday. The elementary school is open.

Check back for updates to this story.