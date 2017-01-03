Game of the Week 1/7

1/7: College Basketball: Biola at Westmont It is possibly the most feverish small-college basketball rivalry in Southern California. Because Biola will be moving out of the NAIA into NCAA Division II next year, Saturday’s double-header will be the last time Westmont hosts the Eagles with their standings in the Golden State Athletic Conference at stake. Westmont’s men entered the New Year with records of 13-1 overall and 2-0 in the GSAC. Biola, which was ranked No. 1 in the NAIA last month, was 14-1 and 0-1 after being upset by William Jessup in its conference opener. Westmont leads the all-time series, 58-52. The Warrior women (12-1, 2-0), ranked No. 4 nationally, will also get a test from Biola (10-3, 1-0). Their series lead is 27-11. Women: 5:30pm; Men: 7:30pm. Murchison Gym, Westmont College, 955 La Paz Rd. Free-$6. Call 565-6010.