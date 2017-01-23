Solvang Woman Reported Missing

Courtesy Photo

A woman who recently moved to Solvang was reported missing on Sunday by her daughter. Evelyn Hines, 89, drove off in her white 2006 Toyota Highlander, license place number 5PRX901, from her daughter's Lompoc home at around 3 p.m. She had moved that day to a Solvang hotel, while she house hunted, from Palm Springs. Hines went off to run some errands wearing dark blue jeans, a blue/gray sweater, and beige shoes. She is about 5'8", 140-150 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. Please contact Santa Barbara County Public Safety if you see her or her car: (805) 683-2724; anonymously to (805) 681-4171.