A psychological thriller not quite like the others, It Comes At Night is an intriguing film that asks what happens when a family shelters from a mysterious threat far off in the forest. Playing on fears related to strangers, domestic violence, and the apocalypse, this survivalist horror flick is a surreal piece whose monstrosities come in various guises and whose script and editing prompts interesting guesswork — we, like the characters, feel lost in the woods. In a world overrun with wearingly pedestrian walking dead and dull demons that jump all-too-predictably from the dark, it’s refreshing to have a dramatic thought-provoker like this one.