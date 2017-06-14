Camp Out at Cachuma

June is National Camping Month, and for many families across Southern California, there is no better place to camp than Lake Cachuma. With water levels higher after a mercifully rainy winter, this summer will be the best we’ve had in years to enjoy the reservoir’s bounty of recreational activities.

Arrive early at the lake to enjoy the cooler, often misty temperatures of the morning. Start your day at 10 a.m. with a Cachuma Lake Nature Walk, where an S.B. County park naturalist will guide you along the plants and animals that call Cachuma home. On Saturday around lunchtime, kids who love the environment can earn a badge with the help of a naturalist in the Junior Ranger Program.

Take the sunnier afternoon to embark on an always engaging two-hour wildlife cruise, where you may spot eagles or even condors. Weekends feature nighttime fun, too, with the first fireside movie night of the summer on Friday, June 23 (and another the next Friday, June 30), plus live music from the Bob Bishop Band on Saturday, June 24.

Dive in for more info and activities at sbparks.org.