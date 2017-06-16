View Jupiter Rising Tonight

The observatory at Westmont College hosts the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit’s possible final summer viewing of Jupiter rising in the evening sky Friday, June 16. The telescope is made available every third Friday of the month, and tonight’s sky views — starting at 8 p.m. — should include a glimpse of the Cassini Division that separates the rings of Saturn. The planet is currently heavily tilted in its alignment with Earth.

The eight-inch refracting Keck Telescope is on the Westmont Campus, 955 La Paz Road in Montecito, between Russell Carr Field and the track and field/soccer complex. Park near the baseball field.