Game of the Week: March 9th & 10th

The Gauchos have rolled to six wins this year but are still trying to break through against a top-25 team. They have lost to No. 11 UCLA, No. 7 Cal, and No. 21 Oregon, the latter two by scores of 4-3. Baylor comes to town Thursday with a No. 17 national ranking, giving the Gauchos another shot at a signature win. Their doubles team of Simon Freund and Morgan Mays is ranked No. 8 by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. They’ll return to the court Friday against New Mexico, and their home stand will continue next Monday (3/13) against TCU and Wednesday (3/15) against Gonzaga. Thu.-Fri.: 1:30pm. Rec Center Courts, UCSB. Free. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.