Game of the Week: March 18th

College Baseball: Oxnard at Santa Barbara City College SBCC will take a precarious 8-0 home record into Saturday’s game; it won six of those games by just one run. Before an 8-1 victory at Hancock College last week, the Vaqueros had a streak of six consecutive come-from-behind victories. They hope the magic prevails against Oxnard to keep them atop the Western State Conference North standings. 1pm. Pershing Park, 100 Castillo St. $3-$5. Call 730-4076.