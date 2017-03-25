In the past couple of years, I have come to expect classy get-togethers when attending MJIC events, and the recent California Cannabis Business Expo was no exception. The Sheraton Marina venue in San Diego was the best of any cannabis business event so far, and the conference content was equally stimulating. MJIC is a holding company deploying a diversified business plan in the legal cannabis industry.
High Powered Management at MJIC
Are you concerned about the pedigree of cannabis investment management? If so, just take a good look at the management at MJIC. Kristin Fox from Chicago recently joined the team to run MJIC Media. She has and extensive background in the hedge-fund industry, for which she created a newswire devoted to the business.
Larry Horwitz is general counsel and a board member. He brings to MJIC 20 years of corporate securities experience and is the managing partner of a firm that also handles start-ups. Larry has both a JD and BS from UC Berkeley. These are the kinds of resumes one would find in a Silicon Valley venture fund, and I am not done yet.
Managing Partner Urban Smedeby, President Randy Shipley, and CEO Sturgess Karban all bring decades of investment banking and fund management experience with early stage companies. MJIC has assembled a team that is sure to dominate cannabis investment banking in the years ahead.
The Presentations
Attendees came from as far away as Saskatchewan to the north and Brazil to the south. The presentations were first class with wide variety. Ex-professional football player Mark Restelli went into detail as to how more and more athletes are turning to cannabis instead of harmful and addictive opioids. The former Miami Dolphin and ex Cal Poly San Luis Obispo star suffered a career-ending foot injury and wisely turned to cannabis instead of the addictive pain killers his teammates were being given. Even if you were against legalizing recreational cannabis, it would be very hard to argue against such a humane use of the plant.
AJ and Jen Gentile moderated many panels with expert flair. They are the founders of the very successful SpeedWeed, the largest delivery service in the U.S. They recently sold their company to MJIC. Both of the Gentiles have an extensive entertainment background and are very comfortable in front of the camera and audience. They have been featured on Bloomberg and CNBC as cannabis pioneers and will continue to work with MJIC on media projects.
MJIC Media