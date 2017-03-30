Sonia Fernandez Environmental biologist Douglas McCauley says he can train and graduate four PhD scientists for about the cost of one F-35 fighter pilot helmet. UCSB Braces for Trump’s Proposed Budget Cuts Science and Arts Programs Expected to Lose Millions in Grant Dollars Thursday, March 30, 2017

Universities are just beginning to realize the impact that Trump’s budget proposal, released on March 16, will have on their campuses. The budget, as it now stands, proposes to eliminate multiple science, education, and arts programs in favor of a $54 billion increase in military spending. This “budget balancing” move comes despite the fact that the next biggest military spender, China, budgets one-fourth of what the U.S. expends, and that Russia actually cut its defense spending by 25 percent this year. Though grants currently in place will remain, the money for a wide array of major programs and projects will vanish by 2018. Specifically targeted are programs investigating climate change. The potential loss of grants from the Trump budget could cost UC Santa Barbara millions. To put it into perspective, UCSB’s Office of Research counted more than $132 million in direct and indirect federal funding in 2015-2016. Total campus operating expenses that year were $960 million. But an even greater cost will be to students, whose quality of education could be lowered. “We might be actually facing a generational loss of scientists,” avowed Gretchen Hofmann, chair of UCSB’s Ecology, Evolution, and Marine Biology department. By Paul Wellman “I can train and graduate four PhD scientists for about the cost of one F-35 fighter pilot helmet,” exclaimed Douglas McCauley, an environmental biologist in the same department. “That could be one scientist who goes on to reduce incidences of child blindness in Santa Barbara County, another who helps harvest salmon without causing their populations to crash, or one who recovers an endangered species, and another that figures out how to save corals from bleaching,” he said. “These are all real examples of PhD research in our department.” Scientific preparedness, such as was needed during the Refugio Oil Spill, is likely to be affected by the cuts, as well. UCSB’s David Valentine and his biogeochemistry students were among the teams that studied the underwater aftermath of the Refugio spill, and he’s recently published papers on another catastrophe he’s studied: Exxon’s Deepwater Horizon spill off Louisiana. The National Science Foundation and Department of Energy were already funding Valentine’s research when the Macondo rig exploded in 2010, and he was “mission ready when the need arose” with an added NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) grant. By Paul Wellman

“We knew this was coming down the pike,” Hofmann said, referring to Environmental Protection Agency cuts, “but the NIH?” EPA suffers the worst loss at 31 percent, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) takes an 18 percent hit — a reduction of $5.8 billion, bringing it down to $25.9 billion — under Trump’s budget. At UCSB alone, NIH grants have funded research on cancers and stem cells, bacteria and infection prevention, an insulin pill, and even a grant of $1.2 million to develop a preschool health and biology curriculum. Worldwide, it funded $32.3 billion in medical research in more than 2,500 labs at every level. Even though House Speaker Paul Ryan recently acknowledged the importance and popularity of NIH grants, proposed cuts to this agency could end up cutting operating costs for laboratories.

“What we forget,” she said, “is that grants like these provide opportunities for our kids.” “We rely heavily on a symbiosis with undergraduate science majors,” McCauley added. “They help us keep our research in motion, and in so doing, we train them with skills that make them more employable when they graduate. Work-study funding helps many low-income science students who need to work to pay rent take a job in a research lab rather than at Home Depot.”

Who Needs Arts and Humanities?

Funding currently stands at zero for the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) in Trump’s budget proposal. But advocates are working to get Congress to reconsider. David Marshall, executive vice chancellor for UCSB, said that during National Humanities Advocacy Day on March 14, hundreds of people made visits to Capitol Hill in support of arts funding. But the proposed budget also ends funding for foreign-language study, museums, and libraries, not to mention the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Spencer Bruttig