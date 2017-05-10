Isla Vista Juggling Festival Hosts 41st Year

Come one, come all to the 41st annual Isla Vista Juggling Festival this Mother’s Day weekend, Friday-Sunday, May 12-14. Cosponsored by Santa Barbara Jugglers Association and Club Juggling at UCSB as a fundraiser for the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center, jugglers from the Western United States and beyond will showcase their skills in the longest-running regional juggling festival in the world!

Events kick off that Friday at 6 p.m., with free juggling workshops at People’s Park. Practice your hand at juggling, and learn from the pros. These workshops are held all weekend long.

The fun continues with a public vaudeville show at Isla Vista Theater, Saturday night only. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $8 for seniors, students, and kids. All proceeds benefit the S.B. Rape Crisis Center.

Don’t drop the ball on this one. It’s an event you don’t want to miss!

For more information, visit sbjuggle.org.