CAMA Holds Enchanting Afternoon of Wine & Music

On May 21, about 120 guests got to indulge in CAMA’s “Afternoon of Wine & Music” hosted by Development Committee Chair Frank McGinity and his wife Sheila McGinity on the idyllic grounds of their Riven Rock estate. The invite-only event was an opportunity for CAMA board and staff to introduce this treasure of an organization to others in the community with an interest in classical music. Founded in 1919, CAMA (Community Arts Music Organization), brings top classical orchestras and soloists to Santa Barbara for two concert series each year.

Talented musicians from UCSB were sprinkled about the sprawling grounds — one on viola, another on cello, another on piano— providing delightful background music for this refined affair. Representatives from seven California wineries, including a few winery owners, poured samples and shared information about their vintages being poured. Participating wineries, who donated 20 percent of sales to CAMA, were: Baehner Fournier, Kessler Haak, Montgomery Vineyard, MCR VIneyard, Casa Barranca, Lavender Oak Vineyard, and Cholame Vineyard.

CAMA’s International Series is held at the Granada Theatre and features premier maestros and orchestras. It will open its 2017-18 season with a performance by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra on October 21. The season has six concerts including, as always, the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

The Masterseries at the Lobero Theatre presents classical recitals and chamber music. The 2017-18 season kicks off with the Juilliard String Quartet on November 11 and features three other stellar concerts.

CAMA engages in significant community outreach. Its Music Matters program in a dozen elementary schools brings music education to 4th through 6th grade students. Volunteers make monthly PowerPoint presentations on music appreciation and provide teachers with examples of the music studied to be played during the month. Live performances are also scheduled throughout the year. CAMA is currently seeking additional volunteers for this program.

Through various programs, CAMA provides free tickets for middle school, high school, and college students, as well as to low-income groups.

For more information about CAMA, including its 2017-18 schedule, go to camasb.org.

By Gail Arnold