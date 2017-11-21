Davey’s Voice Film Festival

In 2015, a brutal case of animal cruelty played out in a Santa Barbara courtroom, when an SBCC student stood trial for sadistically torturing a miniature pinscher puppy, Davey, who didn’t survive his injuries. The case became infamous and prompted folks across the country to take a stand against animal cruelty. Locally, the incident sparked the formation of the nonprofit called Davey’s Voice, which is dedicated to raising awareness about animal abuse, advocating for stricter legislation against animal cruelty, and supporting animal welfare programs in the county.

To that end, Davey’s Voice will host its inaugural film festival fundraiser in early 2018, and submissions are being accepted now until December 1. To have your film considered, it must be animal related and less than 20 minutes. Topics may include animal rights issues and animal welfare but may not include graphic images or footage. Email your submissions to info@daveysvoice.org with the subject line “DVFF Film Entry.” You may also provide links to films already on YouTube, Vimeo, or other sites. The festival takes place January 13, 2018, at the New Vic (33 W. Victoria St.). For more information, see daveysvoice.org/daveys-voice-film-festival.