Bold Robber Captured near Santa Barbara Police Department

A robbery at gunpoint took place around 11 a.m. on Tuesday at 1235 Garden Street, just a block away from the Police Department’s back door. The 9-1-1 call described the robber as armed with a small black handgun, said SBPD’s Anthony Wagner — which turned out to be a replica once police caught up with the man — and officers swarmed the neighborhood searching for a gunman.

Zackary Angel, 25, of Santa Barbara, was soon spotted at 1108 Santa Barbara Street — near the County District Attorney offices — and taken into custody in a “full felony takedown,” said Wagner, meaning at gunpoint. A positive identification in a field lineup was made by the victims and witnesses, who had described the suspect’s distinctive backpack and black coat. Angel was booked on several counts of robbery, including brandishing a replica firearm and child endangerment.