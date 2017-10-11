Federal Drug Charges Levied Against Five

Five men said to have links to Santa Barbara’s Eastside Gang were arrested on October 4 on state and federal charges of narcotics distribution. Police Department investigators had worked with the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for several months, looking into cases involving cocaine, methamphetamine, and U.S. currency. Arrested were Sergio Diaz, 36, for distribution of cocaine; Javier Zamudio, 32, on cocaine sales and criminal gang participation; and Adrian Alejandre, 29, methamphetamine distribution, all of Santa Barbara. Arrested in Lompoc were Dennis Cummings, 22, and Robert Sullivan-Seher, 48, for conspiracy and meth distribution.