School Board Stops Interdistrict Transfers

With Santa Barbara Unified School District’s involuntary shift to a basic-aid funding model on 7/1, students transferring to S.B. Unified schools from outside the district ​— ​called an interdistrict transfer ​— ​no longer arrive with supplemental funding from the state. In response, the district’s Board of Education has voted to discontinue interdistrict transfers. However, a student will be allowed to complete the highest grade level at the school he or she currently attends. District policy allowing intradistrict transfers ​— ​such as when a high school student who lives downtown attends Dos Pueblos High School, for example ​— ​remains the same.