Glitter Fish Plays SOhO

On the last Thursday of August, Glitter Fish took the stage at SOhO, ready to perform for an energetic crowd. After ska-soul rock band Fin’s Mellow Company and the reggae-influenced Savage Henry hyped up the crowd, headliners Glitter Fish created an introspective and alluring atmosphere. Colorful strobe lights flashed as the band played its invigorating single “Out of Fuel.” As it played songs off of its recently released record, Early Late, the crowd danced and head-banged to the groove of the music.

Toward the end of the night, some mishaps occurred as lead singer Jag Oakes tripped over a fallen table and lead guitarist Iggy Cohen found himself playing in the crowd, looking up at his bandmates. Glitter Fish’s performance was unaffected by the unexpected spills and remained top-notch. After the show, bassist Kyle Abatie said, “The goal of psychedelic rock is to create an atmosphere out of the ordinary,” which perfectly summed up Glitter Fish’s performance.