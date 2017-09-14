Will Janet Wolf Run for Reelection?

In Democratic circles, the burning question is whether or not 2nd District Supervisor Janet Wolf is running for reelection next year. “I continue to stay focused on what the voters elected me to do, represent the 2nd District and work countywide on the issues and opportunities before us,” she said in an email. “As you know, this has been a busy time.” Campaign finance reports show Wolf raised $56,250 this year through July. Of that, she had nearly $39,000 on hand. Much of her money came from a fundraising birthday party she throws at her house every year. In any case, the election could be decided next June should one candidate receive 50 percentage points plus one vote.