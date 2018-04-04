WEATHER »

Game of the Week: Hawai‘i @ UCSB Men’s Volleyball 

Rainbow Warriors Take On Gauchos April 6-7 

By (Contact)

Two weeks remain in the regular season, and four teams are tied for second place behind No. 1–ranked Long Beach State in the Big West — UCSB, Hawai‘i, UC Irvine, and Cal State Northridge — all with 3-3 records. The No. 11 Gauchos forced the logjam by taking down No. 9–ranked CSUN last week. It ended their four-match losing streak against top-10 teams. They hope to keep up their momentum Friday and Saturday night against the No. 6 Rainbow Warriors, followed by their last home match on Thursday (4/12) against No. 3 UCI. The final standings will determine the seedings for the first Big West men’s volleyball tournament April 19-21 at Long Beach. 7pm. Robertson Gym, UCSB. $5-$8. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

County Avoids Shocks to the Library System

Continues per capita funding; curbs admin fee; creates equity fund.

Morning Train Beats Cars to Santa Barbara

But is delayed an hour by cascading pauses in service.

Construction Begins to Bring Juvenile Court Downtown

Cost-saving, efficiency project could jeopardize confidentiality for minors, defense attorneys worry.

Uber Passenger Killed in Goleta Accident

[Update] Sheriff's Office releases name of victim in early morning collision that involved two cars, six people.

Two More Suits Filed Against Edison in Montecito Disaster

Wrongful death litigation brought against utility by families of victims.