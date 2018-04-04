Game of the Week: Hawai‘i @ UCSB Men’s Volleyball 

Two weeks remain in the regular season, and four teams are tied for second place behind No. 1–ranked Long Beach State in the Big West — UCSB, Hawai‘i, UC Irvine, and Cal State Northridge — all with 3-3 records. The No. 11 Gauchos forced the logjam by taking down No. 9–ranked CSUN last week. It ended their four-match losing streak against top-10 teams. They hope to keep up their momentum Friday and Saturday night against the No. 6 Rainbow Warriors, followed by their last home match on Thursday (4/12) against No. 3 UCI. The final standings will determine the seedings for the first Big West men’s volleyball tournament April 19-21 at Long Beach. 7pm. Robertson Gym, UCSB. $5-$8. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.
