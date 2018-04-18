Libation-Inspired Poetry @ The Good Lion

Liquor inspires countless creative endeavors, from brilliant to foolish, and it’s caused many a writer to pour their hearts into poetry as well.

As part of National Poetry Month 2018, Santa Barbara’s finest wordsmiths will share their booze-backed verse for the fourth year in row at The Good Lion (1212 State St.; goodlioncocktails.com) on Wednesday, April 25, 6:30-7:30 p.m. The free affair is called Spirits in the Air: Poetry and the Liquid Muse, and The Good Lion’s mostly mustached bartenders will be mixing up literary-themed cocktails to pair with the pentameters.

Among such poets as David Starkey, Chryss Yost, and Natalie D-Napoleon, our own food writer George Yatchisin will read poems from his chapbook Feast Days (Flutter Press, 2016). Here’s one of Yatchisin’s best to whet your poetic and libationary appetites.

A Toast

A little something then

for the grape that gave up

its ghost and let science happen.

And then a little something

for a little something called yeast,

if huge in hunger, eager to eat carbohydrates.

And then a more than a little

for alcohol, which we don’t need

and do, after a little something called a day.



I meant to have just a little

but the taste got good and my brain

got better that the bottle had so little left



empty was the only answer the world could accept.