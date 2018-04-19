Animal Care for New Cuyama

Rural New Cuyama, in northern Santa Barbara County, has no veterinary clinic, and its bus prohibits animals. To bridge the gap, County Animal Services and CARE4Paws are bringing their mobile spay-neuter and dog-licensing clinic to New Cuyama Valley Family Resource Center on April 22, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The spay and neuter operations are free to county pet owners. There will also be low-cost rabies, DHPP, and bordetella vaccinations, and $10 microchipping. Call 968-2273 for an appointment.
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
More like this story
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.