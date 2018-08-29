UCSB Gets NEH Grant

Established in 1965, the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) exists, as its title suggests, to support public humanities programs in the areas of research, education, and preservation. Earlier this month, the NEH announced it has awarded $43.1 million to 218 projects throughout the county, and UCSB was one of the recipients. The university received a $326,593 matching grant for “renovation of a university property to house the museum’s collections as well as a research and study center,” which falls under the NEH’s newly created Infrastructure and Capacity-Building Challenge Grant.