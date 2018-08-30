Athletes of the Week: Jeremiah Phillips and Lindsey Ruddins

Jeremiah Phillips, S.B. High football The senior made big plays on both sides of the scrimmage line in a 32-24 win over Ventura. He rushed for 111 yards on seven carries, including touchdown runs of 39 and 51 yards. As a defensive end, he recorded two sacks. By Paul Wellman

Lindsey Ruddins, UCSB volleyball

The junior outside hitter, an All-America honorable mention the last two years, was named MVP of the Miami-Ohio Invitational after leading the Gaucho women to the title. She had 27 kills in a five-set victory over the host RedHawks.