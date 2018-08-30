Tony Mastres
Lindsey Ruddins
Athletes of the Week: Jeremiah Phillips and Lindsey Ruddins
S.B. High Footballer and UCSB Volleyballer Honored
Thursday, August 30, 2018
Jeremiah Phillips, S.B. High football
The senior made big plays on both sides of the scrimmage line in a 32-24 win over Ventura. He rushed for 111 yards on seven carries, including touchdown runs of 39 and 51 yards. As a defensive end, he recorded two sacks.
By Paul Wellman
Jeremiah Phillips
Lindsey Ruddins, UCSB volleyball
The junior outside hitter, an All-America honorable mention the last two years, was named MVP of the Miami-Ohio Invitational after leading the Gaucho women to the title. She had 27 kills in a five-set victory over the host RedHawks.