Payback Stinks

Great job, Santa Barbara city councilmembers Gregg Hart, Eric Friedman, and Oscar Gutierrez, and Mayor Cathy Murillo. You have successfully paid your debt to the unions. Now that you have met this obligation to the unions and special interest maybe you can get down to the work you were elected do.

The gullible and naïve people that elected you deserve better. They did not expect you to rape the hardworking, honest tradespeople in Santa Barbara by selling out to the unions.

You have arduously and diligently solved the problem with plastic straws and the Columbus Day fiasco. Now you can spend some time solving the real problems of our city.

Your payback to the unions is so onerous and blatant it stinks. There should be a wall of infamy with your names on it erected next to City Hall.

Santa Barbara will have to endure two more years of your misguided benevolence. Maybe a recall movement is in order.