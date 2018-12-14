Personal Transportation

Are all e-scooters banned in Goleta or just the ones from Bird and Lime? That is, am I allowed to ride around on my own e-scooter? Assuming that I am — what’s the difference?

Not withstanding any debate at the City Council meeting, I suspect that the real reason for the ban is to be found in the following paragraph from the article:

“Bird and Lime were excoriated roundly by the council for dumping their products on the city without first seeking a business permit, and a representative from Spin, another scooter company, introduced herself and her company as ready to work on a permitted pilot program.”

So the real problem is that the city government competes with that of the City of Santa Barbara as to its ability to inhibit the progress of its residents from addressing their needs for simple, practical transportation. Much more important is to kowtow to the government officials who should have better things to do.

I would suggest that these entities just wait and see how it works out before getting involved. It would be simpler and a better usage of their limited time.

Editor’s Note: Privately owned e-scooters are not banned.