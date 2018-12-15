Patriot Brand

“The most dangerous man, to any government, is the man who is able to think things out for himself … Almost inevitably, he comes to the conclusion that the government he lives under is dishonest, insane and intolerable.” —H. L. Mencken

The ideal is to be a noncitizen. This only seems fanciful because we’ve been conditioned to believe citizenship is honorable and indispensable. It isn’t at all, but it is mandatory.

Imagine any creature, besides man, born somewhere on this planet, being identified as “belonging” to its place (nation) of birth, and having limited privileges and unlimited obligations peculiar to that locale.

What is citizenship but a state brand; a claim on a person’s life, freedom and property?