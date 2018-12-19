Energy Innovation Time

I also was shocked to read in the Independent that Santa Barbara County’s greenhouse gas emissions are 29 percent higher than expected. Ouch! There is a solution to our climate crisis, and it is the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act sponsored by both Republicans and Democrats. It puts an increasing price on carbon emissions and returns the funds to all residents which will boost our economy, create 2 million jobs, and lower health-care costs by cutting pollution. The revenue will be given back to all American households on a monthly basis, and will benefit the middle class and the poor by exceeding the additional costs from higher prices caused by the carbon tax. Go to energyinnovationact.org to learn more.
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
More like this story
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.