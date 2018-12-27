The Year in Pictures 2018

Our Annual Photographic Review of the Year That Was

Photographs by Paul Wellman Unless Otherwise Noted

There’s no doubt about it: 2018 will go down in the annals of Santa Barbara history as one of the most tragic and dramatic years on record.

Just as we’d all started to breathe a little easier after the Thomas Fire, a torrential rainstorm unleashed a cataclysmic debris flow onto Montecito in the wee hours of January 9, killing nearly two dozen, destroying entire neighborhoods, and changing the landscape forever.

Scenes from that morning also included plenty of heroism, a sentiment that carried on into the actions of the Bucket Brigade and so many other organizations and individuals involved in the ongoing recovery of Montecito.

Thankfully, life returned to something like normal, allowing the usual facets of life in Santa Barbara to go on. We hope this annual collection of photographs reminds you of our community’s many triumphs in 2018 as well.