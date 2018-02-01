WEATHER »
Dane Goodman and Keith Puccinelli

Paul Wellman (file)

Dane Goodman and Keith Puccinelli

Dane Goodman, Master Artist

Focus on the Masters Selects Goodman for Documentation in 2018

By

Focus on the Masters is a unique program based in Ventura that recognizes and honors contemporary artists in a variety of media through a yearlong process of celebration, documentation, and preservation of their work. Previous recipients include painters Ed Moses and Don Bachardy, sculptor Dennis Oppenheim, video artist Bill Viola, and composer/conductor Pierre Boulez. Each year a jury of their peers chooses 8-10 artists who have demonstrated mastery of their craft and who have “contributed to the development of the arts in Ventura County and beyond.” Those honored receive in-depth, formal documentation of their work, including an extensive oral history, the collection of printed material and publications, and the creation of a visual library.

The process culminates in the videotaping of an interview with the artist in front of a live audience at the Levity Live studio in The Collection at Oxnard. Santa Barbara artist Dane Goodman is joined in this year’s group by such world-renowned artists as Alison Saar and Russell Crotty. His Artist Spotlight interview will take place on October 28, 2018. For more information on Focus on the Masters, visit focusonthemasters.com.

More like this story



Be succinct, constructive, and relevant to the story. Leaving a comment means you agree to our Discussion Guidelines. We like civilized discourse. We don't like spam, lying, profanity, harassment or personal attacks.

comments powered by Disqus
event calendar sponsored by: