Dane Goodman, Master Artist

Focus on the Masters is a unique program based in Ventura that recognizes and honors contemporary artists in a variety of media through a yearlong process of celebration, documentation, and preservation of their work. Previous recipients include painters Ed Moses and Don Bachardy, sculptor Dennis Oppenheim, video artist Bill Viola, and composer/conductor Pierre Boulez. Each year a jury of their peers chooses 8-10 artists who have demonstrated mastery of their craft and who have “contributed to the development of the arts in Ventura County and beyond.” Those honored receive in-depth, formal documentation of their work, including an extensive oral history, the collection of printed material and publications, and the creation of a visual library.

The process culminates in the videotaping of an interview with the artist in front of a live audience at the Levity Live studio in The Collection at Oxnard. Santa Barbara artist Dane Goodman is joined in this year’s group by such world-renowned artists as Alison Saar and Russell Crotty. His Artist Spotlight interview will take place on October 28, 2018. For more information on Focus on the Masters, visit focusonthemasters.com.