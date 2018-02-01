Small-Biz Spotlight: Punch Vintage

Caitlin Fitch

When you walk past Punch Vintage, it’s hard not to pop in. The eclectic style and wildly unique treasures cover every inch of the store and spill onto the sidewalk. It’s also hard not to find something to bring a little joy into your home or to spice up your wardrobe. Owner Lynn Morrison has been in the business of buying and selling used items since she was 18. She opened the shop six years ago and focuses on handpicked rare, vintage, and locally sourced housewares and fashion, from gregarious gowns to sharp new shades or a fancy pair of kicks. Shopping online might have its appeal, but there’s just something about the brick-and-mortar experience, especially at Punch Vintage.

1223 State Street; (805) 770-3921