Game of the Week: College Baseball, Vanguard at Westmont

2/9-2/10: If there is an upside to the sunny and dry weather conditions, it’s that they are perfect for baseball. Westmont had already played eight games through last week, winning seven of them. First baseman Luke Coffey, a junior from Dos Pueblos High, is off to a torrid start at the plate, hitting .500 with two home runs and 14 RBIs. Senior second baseman Michael Stefanic, sporting a .469 average, is a three-time all-conference player and Gold Glove honoree. Robert Ruiz is in his ninth season as coach of the Warriors, with a record of 230-186-1. Fri.: 2pm; Sat.: 11am (doubleheader). Russ Carr Field, Westmont College. Free-$8. Call 565-6010.