United Way Distributes $500K to Thomas Efforts

Of the $3.7 million placed with the United Way for Thomas Fire recovery efforts in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, distributions to Santa Barbara nonprofits has totaled $501,000. The organizations have helped more than 19,000 survivors and evacuees. Unity Shoppe and the Foodbank each received $100,000; $75,000 went to Women’s Economic Ventures; and Habitat for Humanity got $50,000; and United Boys & Girls Club received $24,000 for care given during school closures. Counseling agencies, Easy Lift Transportation, health services, and emergency-service providers received the balance of the distribution.