Game of the Week | College Men’s Basketball: Cal Poly @ UCSB

3/3: College Men’s Basketball: Cal Poly at UCSB If any matchup should bring fans out to the Thunderdome, it’s this Blue-Green rivalry one on Saturday night. The outcome could prove momentous for UCSB. The Gauchos (21-7, 10-4 Big West) are battling for first place and the top seed in next week’s conference tournament. A victory over visiting Long Beach State tonight (Thu., Mar. 1, ESPNU) will give them a shot at the top spot. Although Cal Poly (9-19, 4-10) sits in seventh place, the Mustangs defeated the Gauchos 80-79 in the conference opener on Jan. 4. The game was decided by a controversial call after Max Heidegger’s jumper gave UCSB a 79-77 lead with a second remaining. Cal Poly’s Luke Meikle missed a wild shot, but a foul was called, and he made three free throws to complete the Mustangs’ comeback from a 21-point deficit. 7pm. The Thunderdome, UCSB. $8-$14. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.