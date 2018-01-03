Game of the Week | College Men’s Basketball: UC Riverside at UCSB

It’s Saturday Night Live at the Thunderdome, with guest host Joe Pasternack, one of the hottest young coaches in college basketball. The game was moved to a late time slot so it would be televised on ESPNU. Pasternack’s Gauchos, picked to finish sixth in the Big West by a preseason media poll, enter conference play at Cal Poly tonight (Thu., Jan. 4) with the best overall record (11-3). They have won 10 of their last 11 games. Saturday’s matchup features two outstanding sophomore guards, Dikymbe Martin of the visiting Highlanders and Max Heidegger of the Gauchos. Both have posted 30-point games this season. 9pm. The Thunderdome, UCSB. $8-$14. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.