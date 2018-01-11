Family and Friends of Missing Montecito Residents Take to Social Media Facebook, Twitter Posts Plead for Information Wednesday, January 10, 2018

The Red Cross shelter, set up at Santa Barbara City College, has been encouraging mud-flow refugees to register themselves at its “Safe and Well” program to let friends and family know they are okay. Online, the resource is at redcross.org, under first the Get Help and then the Contact & Locate Loved Ones buttons (after that, scroll down to After a Disaster). People can also call (805) 681-5542 either to list themselves as safe and well or to find someone who many have registered already. The same information can be texted to (805) 699-0165.

The nonprofit also offers mental wellness help for those affected by the Thomas Fire’s unrelenting chain of tragedies. A list of therapists offering free counseling is available by calling the Red Cross at (805) 987-1514.

A Family Assistance Center meant for those directly impacted by the mudslides is operating out of the First Presbyterian Church in Santa Barbara at 21 East Constance Street. People escaping the mud can seek psychological or spiritual support. The county is also coordinating lists of survivors and those being searched for through the Sheriff’s Office at the assistance center. Other members of the public and the media, however, are asked to respect the privacy of the people seeking assistance, said a county Behavioral Wellness spokesperson. The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and can be reached by phone at (805) 364-1822.