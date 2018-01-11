Family and Friends of Missing Montecito Residents Take to Social Media

The family and friends of the 17 people who remain missing after Tuesday morning’s deadly mudslides in Montecito have taken to social media to publicly ask for information about their loved ones. Among those still unaccounted for are James and Alice Mitchell; Sawyer and Morgan Corey; Loring Taylor, his wife Perm, her son Pinit, and Pinit’s family; Josie Gower; and Peter Fleurat.
I'm looking for my grandparents, James and Alice Mitchell. Their residence was at 319 Hot Springs Rd and the home was destroyed. I'm hoping someone out there has seen them in the evacuation shelters and can give us some info. #CAStorm #Montecito #MontecitoFlood pic.twitter.com/V1RrYkjiYi— megan (@OssumBunz) January 10, 2018
Isacc, Johnny, &Gus are looking for their friend Larry. If you’ve seen him please have him contact either of them! @KEYTNC3 @KEYTNC3JohnP @KEYTNC3Tracy @KEYTNC3Alan @KEYTNC3CJ @KEYTNC3Joe I @KEYTNC3Alys @KEYTNC3Stacy @KEYTNC3Beth #ThomasFlood #MontecitoFlood pic.twitter.com/IJOxB6zyWM— Leah Grace (@leeuhh5) January 10, 2018
Trying to locate any information on my mother-in-law Josie. Missing from 1700 block of East Valley Rd in #Montecito #MontecitoFlood #castorm. Any info appreciated. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KEe771QTNy— Alastair Haigh (@AlHaigh) January 10, 2018
MISSING IN MONTECITO— Andrew Taylor (@taylorandrewj) January 10, 2018
Searching for my Uncle Loring Taylor, his wife Perm, her son Pinit, and Pinit's family. Live on East Valley Road near Sycamore Canyon Road.
No word since #MontecitoFlood.
Please share. pic.twitter.com/YsqThHXChG
My friends daughters are missing! Please help find them. A mudslide devoured their home at 3am.— Nicole Burke (@nicoleburkeAD) January 10, 2018
Sawyer (12) Morgan (25)
🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Last seen
1231 E valley rd Santa Barbara
Please RT#missing #missingperson #Montecito #SantaBarbara #mudslides pic.twitter.com/DI9Eb629vO
“Her boyfriend saw her open the door and was swept away” Hayden Gower shares photo of Josie Gower his missing mother from her #Montecito home on E Valley Rd during massive storm & deadly mudslides @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/9g8pAQhvwU— JASMINE VIEL (@jasmineviel) January 10, 2018