Emergency Doctor Urges Patience after Montecito Disaster

Even after all the mud’s been washed away and the waters have receded, impacts of Montecito’s landslide will be felt for a long time to come. That’s the assessment of Dr. Brett Wilson, medical director for Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s Emergency Department. He might know. Wilson, a graduate of Dos Pueblo High School in 1991, got his medical degree from Tulane University in New Orleans. When Hurricane Katrina hit that city in 2005, Wilson was on call. In recent weeks, Wilson and Cottage’s emergency medical staff have been juggling a major flu outbreak — eight dead in two weeks — with the massive demands imposed by the Montecito mud flood. Twenty-eight admissions hardly tell the story. Nor does the clinically detached term “blunt force trauma,” the medical description for what ails those admitted. One of the longer-term admittees reportedly suffered a broken back, massive abrasions, and lost large chunks of muscle gouged out of his back.
With the first wave over, Wilson is bracing for new arrivals, people checking themselves in for seemingly minor cuts and wounds that have since become infected. Those issues, he said, are more obvious and can be fixed. Less obvious is the long-term psychic toll the disaster will inflict. “People will get a little more irritable,” he warned. “They will have less patience. We’ll see a lot more self-medicating. Some people will go into the bar for a drink, and that one drink will turn into three months.” In that situation, he said, friends and loved ones need to be paying attention. “They’ll need to have the courage to go give that person a hug but to tell them what they’re doing.”
The provocation, Wilson said, will be intense. Recovery will be anything but fast. Governmental red tape and insurance-company hassles will be staggering. Grief and exasperation will be kicking in. It will take Montecito a long time to look like Montecito again. Wilson’s own sister lost her house in the recent storm. “She didn’t take anything with her,” he said. “Like everyone else, there were dishes still in her sink. This is going to be a long slow process for a lot of reasons.”
By Brandon Yadegari